Complete command: Hillsboro thwarts all counters to defeat Gillespie 55-27

Hillsboro painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Gillespie's defense for a 55-27 win on January 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Hilltoppers' shooting jumped to a 12-10 lead over the Miners at the half.
The Hilltoppers' control showed as they carried a 41-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 29, Hillsboro faced off against Riverton and Gillespie took on Raymond Lincolnwood on December 30 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. Click here for a recap
