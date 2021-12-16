Complete command: Fithian Oakwood thwarts all counters to defeat Hoopeston Area 44-22

Fithian Oakwood's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hoopeston Area during a 44-22 blowout in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 16.
In recent action on December 9, Hoopeston Area faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood took on Champaign Centennial on December 8 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap
