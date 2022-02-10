Complete command: Effingham thwarts all counters to defeat Mt. Zion 52-30

Effingham left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Mt. Zion 52-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Mt Zion faced off against Taylorville and Effingham took on Charleston on February 1 at Effingham High School. Click here for a recap
