Complete command: Coal City dominates Manteno in convincing showing 60-35

Coal City stomped on Manteno 60-35 on January 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Manteno and Coal City squared off with January 20, 2022 at Manteno High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Coal City faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Manteno took on Lisle on January 16 at Lisle High School. For a full recap, click here.
