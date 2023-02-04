Clinton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Decatur Lutheran 82-62 at Clinton High on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Clinton faced off against Warrensburg-Latham . Click here for a recap. Decatur Lutheran took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 23 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.