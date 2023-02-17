Chicago St. Ignatius didn't tinker with Chicago Payton, scoring a 69-35 result in the win column on Feb. 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 4, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Lombard Montini . For results, click here. Chicago Payton took on Winnetka North Shore Country Day on Feb. 4 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day. Click here for a recap.

