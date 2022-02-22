 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Complete command: Chicago Orr thwarts all counters to defeat Chicago Morgan Park Academy 67-14

  • 0

Chicago Orr offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Morgan Park Academy with an all-around effort during this 67-14 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on February 22.

In recent action on February 14, Chicago Orr faced off against Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart and Chicago Morgan Park Academy took on Chicago St Francis de Sales on February 14 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canton tacks win on Eureka 53-30

Canton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Eureka 53-30 on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears Top 10 free agent signings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News