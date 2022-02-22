Complete command: Chicago Orr thwarts all counters to defeat Chicago Morgan Park Academy 67-14

Chicago Orr offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Morgan Park Academy with an all-around effort during this 67-14 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on February 22.
In recent action on February 14, Chicago Orr faced off against Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart and Chicago Morgan Park Academy took on Chicago St Francis de Sales on February 14 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.