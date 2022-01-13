Colfax Ridgeview's convoy passes Downs Tri-Valley 48-36

Riding a wave of production, Colfax Ridgeview dunked Downs Tri-Valley 48-36 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.
In recent action on January 8, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Cissna Park and Downs Tri-Valley took on Clinton on January 6 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. Click here for a recap
