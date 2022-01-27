Colfax Ridgeview survives taut tilt with Fisher 49-40

Colfax Ridgeview upended Fisher for a narrow 49-40 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 22, Fisher faced off against LeRoy and Colfax Ridgeview took on El Paso-Gridley on January 22 at El Paso-Gridley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
