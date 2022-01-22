Colfax Ridgeview records sound decision over El Paso-Gridley 53-46

Colfax Ridgeview didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling El Paso-Gridley 53-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 22.
In recent action on January 15, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Colfax Ridgeview took on Fisher on January 15 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. For more, click here.
