Colfax Ridgeview posts win at Roanoke-Benson's expense 32-16

Colfax Ridgeview charged Roanoke-Benson and collected a 32-16 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Roanoke-Benson took on Ottawa Marquette on December 13 at Roanoke-Benson High School. Click here for a recap
