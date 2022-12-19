 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Colfax Ridgeview nips Roanoke-Benson in taut scare 41-34

  • 0

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Colfax Ridgeview nipped Roanoke-Benson 41-34 on December 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Colfax Ridgeview and Roanoke-Benson faced off on December 20, 2021 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 12, Roanoke-Benson faced off against Ottawa Marquette and Colfax Ridgeview took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on December 12 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News