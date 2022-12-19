Colfax Ridgeview nips Roanoke-Benson in taut scare 41-34

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Colfax Ridgeview nipped Roanoke-Benson 41-34 on December 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
