With little to no wiggle room, Colfax Ridgeview nosed past Lexington 52-50 on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Lexington and Colfax Ridgeview played in a 42-37 game on January 3, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Eureka . Click here for a recap. Lexington took on Heyworth on February 2 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.

