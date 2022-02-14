Colfax Ridgeview denies Cissna Park's challenge 32-16

Colfax Ridgeview notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cissna Park 32-16 on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Cissna Park took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on February 5 at Cissna Park High School. For a full recap, click here.
