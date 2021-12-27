Colfax Ridgeview casts spell on Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33-25

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Colfax Ridgeview nabbed it to nudge past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33-25 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 20, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Roanoke-Benson and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 20 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap
