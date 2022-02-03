Coal City survives competitive clash with Braidwood Reed-Custer 48-39

Coal City topped Braidwood Reed-Custer 48-39 in a tough tilt in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.
In recent action on January 27, Coal City faced off against Herscher and Braidwood Reed-Custer took on Lisle on January 20 at Braidwood Reed-Custer High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.