Coal City rains down on Lisle 55-45

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Coal City prevailed over Lisle 55-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, Lisle faced off against Braidwood Reed-Custer and Coal City took on West Chicago Wheaton Academy on December 30 at West Chicago Wheaton Academy. For a full recap, click here.
