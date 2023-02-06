Coal City stretched out and finally snapped Lisle to earn a 68-50 victory on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 30, Coal City faced off against Herscher . For a full recap, click here. Lisle took on Peotone on January 30 at Peotone High School. For results, click here.

