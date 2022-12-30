Coal City pockets narrow victory over West Chicago Wheaton Academy 28-25

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Coal City defeated West Chicago Wheaton Academy 28-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 30.
In recent action on December 17, West Chicago Wheaton Academy faced off against Lisle and Coal City took on Plano on December 19 at Coal City High School.
