Coal City overpowers Wilmington in thorough fashion 57-30

Coal City showed top form to dominate Wilmington during a 57-30 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Coal City and Wilmington squared off with January 13, 2022 at Wilmington High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 5, Coal City squared off with Lisle in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
