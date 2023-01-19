Coal City controls the action and Braidwood Reed-Custer 58-27

The force was strong for Coal City as it pierced Braidwood Reed-Custer during Thursday's 58-27 thumping in Illinois girls basketball action on January 19.
Last season, Coal City and Braidwood Reed-Custer squared off with February 3, 2022 at Coal City High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Coal City faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.