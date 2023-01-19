 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coal City controls the action and Braidwood Reed-Custer 58-27

The force was strong for Coal City as it pierced Braidwood Reed-Custer during Thursday's 58-27 thumping in Illinois girls basketball action on January 19.

Last season, Coal City and Braidwood Reed-Custer squared off with February 3, 2022 at Coal City High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 14, Coal City faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic. For more, click here.

