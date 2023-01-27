 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Close Encounter: St. Joseph-Ogden nips Bloomington Central Catholic 54-45

  • 0

St. Joseph-Ogden weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 54-45 victory against Bloomington Central Catholic on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic faced off on January 27, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Monticello on January 19 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News