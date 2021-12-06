Close Encounter: Raymond Lincolnwood nips Mt. Olive 26-18

Raymond Lincolnwood broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Mt. Olive 26-18 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Lancers darted in front of the Wildcats 8-4 to begin the second quarter.

Raymond Lincolnwood's shooting moved to an 8-7 lead over Mt. Olive at the intermission.

The Lancers darted ahead of the Wildcats 20-14 as the fourth quarter started.

The Lancers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-4 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.