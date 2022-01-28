Close Encounter: Pontiac Township nips Lexington 45-40

A tight-knit tilt turned in Pontiac Township's direction just enough to squeeze past Lexington 45-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Pontiac Township faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Lexington took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 17 at Lexington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.