Close Encounter: Chicago Lane Tech nips Chicago Northside College 43-37

Chicago Lane Tech posted a narrow 43-37 win over Chicago Northside College at Chicago Northside College Prep High on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Northside College squared off with January 20, 2022 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on December 10 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. Click here for a recap
