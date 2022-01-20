Close Encounter: Chicago Lane Tech nips Chicago Northside College 20-18

Chicago Lane Tech found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Northside College 20-18 on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Northside College took on Chicago Amundsen on January 15 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. Click here for a recap
