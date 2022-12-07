Close Encounter: Chicago Hancock nips Chicago Air Force 21-13

The cardiac kids of Chicago Hancock unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Air Force 21-13 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 7.
