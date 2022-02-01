Close Encounter: Chicago Clemente nips Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 28-23

Chicago Clemente poked just enough holes in Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science's defense to garner a taut 28-23 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago UCCS Woodlawn and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago Hyde Park on January 26 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
