Clinton tenderizes Mason City Illini Central 58-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Clinton's 58-14 throttling of Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Clinton faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Mason City Illini Central took on Petersburg PORTA on January 10 at Petersburg PORTA High School. Click here for a recap
