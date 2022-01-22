Clinton tacks win on Moweaqua Central A & M 56-15

Clinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Moweaqua Central A & M with an all-around effort during this 56-15 victory on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
