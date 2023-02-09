Clinton surfed the tension to ride to a 52-43 win over Decatur St. Teresa in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.

The last time Clinton and Decatur St Teresa played in a 51-29 game on December 13, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 4, Clinton faced off against Decatur Lutheran . For results, click here. Decatur St Teresa took on Tuscola on February 2 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.

