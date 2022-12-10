Clinton manhandles Heyworth 58-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Clinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-24 explosion on Heyworth in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Last season, Clinton and Heyworth squared off with November 30, 2021 at Heyworth High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Clinton faced off against Peoria Heights and Heyworth took on Eureka on December 1 at Eureka High School. For a full recap, click here.
