Clinton escapes Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 51-44

Clinton wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-44 victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on December 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 9, Clinton faced off against Moweaqua Central A & M and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Argenta-Oreana on December 9 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

