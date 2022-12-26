Clinton engulfs Colfax Ridgeview in point barrage 57-27

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Clinton did exactly that with a 57-27 win against Colfax Ridgeview during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 19, Clinton faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Colfax Ridgeview took on Roanoke-Benson on December 19 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.