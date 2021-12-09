Clinton delivers smashing punch early to dump Moweaqua Central A & M 51-21

Clinton earned a convincing 51-21 win over Moweaqua Central A & M in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.
In recent action on December 2, Clinton faced off against Tuscola and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Macon Meridian on December 2 at Moweaqua Central A & M High School. For more, click here.
