Clinton delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Shelbyville 46-41

Clinton topped Shelbyville 46-41 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 15, Clinton faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Shelbyville took on Macon Meridian on January 13 at Macon Meridian High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.