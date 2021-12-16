Clinton blitzes Argenta-Oreana in convincing fashion 52-12

Argenta-Oreana had no answers as Clinton roared to a 52-12 victory on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 9, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Clinton took on Pana on December 11 at Pana High School. Click here for a recap
