Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cissna Park did exactly that with a 46-25 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Cissna Park and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with February 5, 2022 at Cissna Park High School last season. For results, click here.

