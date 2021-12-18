Cicero Morton darts by Chicago Kennedy in easy victory 70-19

Cicero Morton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Kennedy with an all-around effort during this 70-19 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Cicero Morton a 12-2 lead over Chicago Kennedy.

The Mustangs' shooting pulled ahead to a 30-6 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

The Mustangs' upper-hand showed as they carried a 54-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

