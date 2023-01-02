 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chrisman secures a win over Broadlands Heritage 44-32

Chrisman tipped and eventually toppled Broadlands Heritage 44-32 on January 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 19, Chrisman faced off against Arcola and Broadlands Heritage took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on December 21 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For a full recap, click here.

