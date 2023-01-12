Chrisman dances past Danville Schlarman 40-23

Chrisman trucked Danville Schlarman on the road to a 40-23 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Chrisman and Danville Schlarman squared off with February 5, 2022 at Danville Schlarman High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Danville Schlarman faced off against Watseka and Chrisman took on Broadlands Heritage on January 2 at Chrisman High School. For results, click here.
