 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chrisman dances past Danville Schlarman 40-23

  • 0

Chrisman trucked Danville Schlarman on the road to a 40-23 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Chrisman and Danville Schlarman squared off with February 5, 2022 at Danville Schlarman High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Danville Schlarman faced off against Watseka and Chrisman took on Broadlands Heritage on January 2 at Chrisman High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News