Chloe Sisco, Prairie Central outlast Central Catholic to claim Illini Prairie title

BLOOMINGTON — Struggling with her shot for three quarters at Cvengros Gymnasium, Prairie Central High School senior Chloe Sisco turned her mind to defense.

“I was getting frustrated with myself. But my coach kept my head on me,” Sisco said. “I was ‘Ok, offense isn’t working so defense is.’ I got some steals that went into points, just making sure I’m there on both ends.”

When Sisco’s shooting touch returned, it did so in game-changing fashion.

Tossing in four fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help the Hawks erase a seven-point Central Catholic lead, Sisco added seven points in overtime as Prairie Central claimed the outright Illini Prairie Conference championship with an 81-78 win over the Saints.

“The girls worked their tails off so they deserve it,” said Hawks coach Gabby Zeedyk. “Both teams played really hard. At the end of the day, it was just a 3-point shootout and we saw who made more toward the end.”

Prairie Central improved to 18-7 overall and 9-0 in the Illini Prairie. Central Catholic, which entered the game with a chance for a share of the league crown, fell to 17-10 and 6-2 in conference play.

Sisco fuels comeback

The Saints led 64-57 after Josie Certa turned a fast break into a three-point play with 3:17 left in regulation.

But two quick Sisco treys narrowed the gap and a pair of Mariya Sisco free throws at the 2:30 mark forged a 65-all tie.

Two Certa free throws with 26 seconds left gave Central Catholic a 70-67 edge. But Chloe Sisco connected from 30 feet for the game-tying 3-pointer.

“I feel like that’s normal for me,” said Sisco, who finished with 26 points. “I tend not to shoot right from the line.”

Overtime heroics

Chloe Sisco’s overtime 3-pointer boosted the Hawks to a 77-72 advantage. She also was four of four at the free throw line in the extra period.

“I told her to keep shooting. It was all in her head,” Zeedyk said. “She got out of it on her own. She got a few good passes from her sister. That makes her feel comfortable enough to let it fly.”

“We did a great job on Chloe Sisco the first half. Then she went wild the second half,” said Saints coach Debbie Coffman. “We lost her too many times. Credit to her. Her and her sister have been in the gym a lot.”

Mariya Sisco totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds. Both twins had six steals.

Turnovers and free throws

Both were plentiful as the defenses applied pressure from the beginning.

Prairie Central committed 30 turnovers and Central Catholic 28.

“There were a lot of turnovers,” Zeedyk said. “But I think both teams did a good job of using turnovers to our advantage."

Coffman felt free throw shooting was critical.

The Saints were 14 of 29 overall (48 percent) at the foul line and 8 of 19 in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Hawks connected on 22 of 30 (73 percent).

Central Catholic leaders

Medley Schnierle topped the Saints with 20 points. A freshman, Certa had a career-high 19.

Elyssa Stenger scored 11 points and Cate Uhren 10. Stenger secured a game-high 15 rebounds as Central Catholic won the battle of the boards 50-41 and handed out six assists.

More numbers

Marissa Collins and Lucy Whitfill chipped in 15 points each for the Hawks.

The teams fired up a combined 58 shots from 3-point range. Central Catholic connected on 10 and Prairie Central nine.

Five players fouled out, two Saints and three Hawks.

