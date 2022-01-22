Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central triumphs in strong showing over Rantoul Township 45-25

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rantoul Township with an all-around effort during this 45-25 victory on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 17, Rantoul Township faced off against Stanford Olympia and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Pontiac Township on January 17 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.