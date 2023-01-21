Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central triggers avalanche over Rantoul 59-24

Rantoul had no answers as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central compiled a 59-24 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
Last season, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Rantoul faced off on January 22, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul took on Tolono Unity on January 12 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.