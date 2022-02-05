Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central pushes over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57-44

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central trucked Paxton-Buckley-Loda on the road to a 57-44 victory on February 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
