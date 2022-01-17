 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central pockets solid victory over Pontiac Township 57-53

  • 0

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central poked just enough holes in Pontiac Township's defense to garner a taut 57-53 victory at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 8, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Pontiac Township took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 6 at Pontiac Township High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cash windfalls for the 2022 Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News