Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central pockets solid victory over Pontiac Township 57-53

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central poked just enough holes in Pontiac Township's defense to garner a taut 57-53 victory at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 8, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Pontiac Township took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 6 at Pontiac Township High School. For more, click here.
