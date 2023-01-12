Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central pockets narrow victory over St. Joseph-Ogden 42-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A tight-knit tilt turned in Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's direction just enough to squeeze past St. Joseph-Ogden 42-35 on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on January 13, 2022 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 29, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Manlius Bureau Valley on January 4 at Manlius Bureau Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

