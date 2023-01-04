Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central outlasts Manlius Bureau Valley in topsy-turvy battle 41-30

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central collected a solid win over Manlius Bureau Valley in a 41-30 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 4.
