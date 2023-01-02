Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central makes Streator walk the plank 43-12

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Streator 43-12 in Illinois girls basketball on January 2.
Last season, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Streator faced off on December 18, 2021 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
