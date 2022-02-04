Chicago Wolcott squeezes past Lycée Français de Chicago 40-39

Chicago Wolcott topped Lycée Français de Chicago 40-39 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 28 , Chicago Wolcott squared up on Des Plaines Willows in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.